BUSTED! Bill Nye Is No Science Guy- Gets Destroyed!

If anyone hadn’t figured it out yet, Bill Nye is no science guy. I mean, he has a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering, so he’s taken quite a bit of physics and math, but he is no expert when it comes to a lot of things he talks about.



Lots of people agree with me, especially this guy on a Reddit AMA.



Holy shit Bill Nye is just getting destroyed by this AMA. pic.twitter.com/MDkCG8tqWu — Michelle Catlin (@CatTheUndying) November 8, 2017

He gets absolutely roasted. “You’ve spent years parading around in a lab coat, even after your Disney series ended…parading around in a way which makes most people, particularly children, think that you’re qualified to speak on matters you have no formal experience, education, or training on. For all intents and purposes, you’re a talented actor-comedian with an opinion… and that’s about it.”

It gets even better.

“We’ve all observed your ‘science guy’ persona, yet you intentionally avoid telling people you’re playing a character. You have allowed the illusion to persist for decades that you are an expert on science issues in the public eye and have undoubtedly made a pretty good living off of the deception. Worse, instead of saying, ‘Well truth is, I’m not an expert but I can defer to someone who is’, you have placed yourself squarely in the middle of purposeful scientific debate on important issues. As a result, you constitute nothing but noise and distraction to actual scientists and actual experts.”

I think someone got to Bill. Some kind of deep state operative who needs the children of the future to believe in the progressive cause got a hold of Nye and scared him straight. How else could you justify this? Also did you see his new Netflix show? My “sex junk” and all that. He comes in blathering like an idiot, “that’s exactly the right message.” Message over science, got it.

This is no different than Hollywood types condescendingly lecturing conservatives and normal Americans about politics and morals. Leo Dicaprio’s carbon footprint is greater than the entire city of Green Bay, but who are we to question his righteousness. Even though I made that stat up, you probably believed it. That’s how hypocritical these guys are.

Let’s review what a scumbag Nye is, allegedly at the point of gun by a deep state operative, but a scumbag nonetheless. Oh, and alleged by me, earlier in the article, with no proof. Science!

John Coleman, the founder of The Weather Channel, told Climate Depot, “I have always been amazed that anyone would pay attention to Bill Nye, a pretend scientist in a bow tie. … As a man who has studied the science of meteorology for over 60 years and received the AMS (American Meteorological Society’s) ‘Meteorologist of the Year’ award, I am totally offended that Nye gets the press and media attention he does.”

Remember when he argued with Dan Rather, confusing oceans with the atmosphere? Or how about the time he said that a New England storm originated in Africa? Jason Samenow of the Washington Post wrote about that one.

“Nye then draws an absurd comparison between East Coast storms and West Coast storms in an attempt to equate them.” Samenow commented that Nye’s rhetoric was “one of the most flawed discussions of meteorology I’ve ever seen on a national network.”

Had enough yet? Oh, wait, there’s more. Remember the infamous abortion video in which Nye argued a pro-life position is scientifically false because “many, many, many, many more hundreds of eggs are fertilized than become humans.” So just because there are miscarriages that means that life doesn’t begin at conception?

We could go on all day. Nye is a washed up actor who inserts himself into the public eye to get attention. I think he ought to see a therapist. And don’t rule out that he’s being forced to do this. I think I could write a screen play about that.