Canada’s Golden Boy Trudeau, Just Challenged Matthew Perry To A Fight! Here’s Why!

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has just taken off the wool gloves to challenge Matthew Perry to a fight…On Twitter…Like a high school kid.

It seems he’s hasn’t got over being beat up by Matthew Perry, as a kid. Yes that’s right. Chandler beat up a Trudeau.

Before anyone gets disturbed that the fine-looking leader of the land northward has lost a few screws, the statement came after he was reminded of a school yard scrap between the two of them that happened when the Friends star was about 10 years old in fifth grade.

‘I’ve been giving it some thought, and you know what, who hasn’t wanted to punch Chandler?’ Trudeau tweeted on April Fools’ Day. ‘How about a rematch?’

Perry talked about the time he and classmate Chris Murray ‘beat up’ Trudeau when they were all three in elementary school together in their homeland of Canada, while speaking with Jimmy Kimmel on his show.

Kimmel started to bring up a story, but I believe that Perry beat him to it, and started to share with everyone the story of he and his friend, beating up the young socialist:

‘I have a story about him that I’m not proud of. We actually beat up Justin Trudeau.’

Jimmy acted surprise, though I’m pretty sure he knew the story. He pushed a little further, questioning Perry about why he would do such a thing.

‘I think he was excelling in a sport that we weren’t, so it was pure jealousy, and we, ya know, we beat him up.’

Kimmel then cued his audience that Trudeau’s father was the Prime Minister of Canada at the time Perry and his friend had done the beating.

‘I don’t think that’s the reason we beat him up. I think he was the only kid in school that we could beat up.’

Matthew shared that it’s something he’s not proud of, and that he actually didn’t want to do it…Whether that’s true or not, the beating obviously didn’t fix whatever is wrong with the Canadian Prime Ministers head. He’s still uber socialist…