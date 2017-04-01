Candace Cameron Wears Religious T-shirt Then ‘The View’ Hosts ATTACK!

Candace Cameron Bure was unjustly savaged on social media after posting a photo of herself wearing a T-shirt with the words “Not Today Satan” on it.

The slogan supposedly comes from comedian and drag queen Roy Haylock, who also goes by the name Biana Del Rio…

I guess Del Rio couldn’t stand that Bure, a conservative Christian, ‘co-opting’ his saying. A saying that has been said by others. A phrase is speech that he doesn’t own. So this little snowflake decided he needed to pick a fight with a REAL woman and reposted the photo with the caption,”If only this homophobic, Republican knew.’

Del Rio’s reposting with his disgusting comment, caused Bure’s Instagram page to be flooded with many profanity-laced, harassing comments towards the actress:

“Oh f–k off. You defended people who didn’t want to bake a cake for a gay couple. Sometimes people don’t realize they are bigots until the damage has already been done.”

“Didn’t know hypocrisy was in fashion,” another added. “The irony is thick.”

The Fuller House star reacted with class to Del Rio’s post writing, “Why do you have to be so nasty to me? You don’t know me or my heart. I’m not homophobic and always sad when people think otherwise. Loving Jesus doesn’t mean I hate gay people or anyone.”

“You sent a bunch of hateful people to my page writing horrible things. I hope next time you’ll spread love and kindness, even when you disagree with people. Sending you love and wish you all the best.”

Del Rio in turn again should an idiot like himself can’t carry on a decent human conversation without being a dirt bag, and mocked her comment posting an image of it in Instagram, with the words “HER RESPONSE…#lovejesus #RepublicanPride.”

Here’s how Bure handled these situations on The VIEW: