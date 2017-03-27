“Cash Me Outside” Girl Just Learned That ‘DISRESPECT’ Is About To Make Her RICH! [WATCH]

27 Mar, 2017
Why on Earth are we making stupid people rich and famous? It used to be that you had to have some sort of talent or skill that got you noticed, but now we’re just making any big-mouthed brat the center of attention.

She’s going to be the next Kim Kardashian; only famous for being famous.

After her embarrassing debut on the Dr. Phil show which was quick to go viral, 13-year-old Danielle Bregoli received lots of attention and advertising deals.

But her 15 minutes of fame isn’t up yet, as we’ve learned that Bregoli is actually getting her own television show.

Twitter immediately responded, and it’s enough to restore your hope in humanity. (Not something I ever thought I’d be saying about Twitter, believe me.)

 

I want it to be known that I am a 22-year-old adult and if I ever spoke to anyone like this in the presence of my mother, I would be a smell in the basement. You wouldn’t be able to find the body for years. If I actually disrespected my mother like this?

Well, you remember the asteroid that took out the dinosaurs?

It would be something like that.

