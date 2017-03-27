“Cash Me Outside” Girl Just Learned That ‘DISRESPECT’ Is About To Make Her RICH! [WATCH]

Why on Earth are we making stupid people rich and famous? It used to be that you had to have some sort of talent or skill that got you noticed, but now we’re just making any big-mouthed brat the center of attention.

She’s going to be the next Kim Kardashian; only famous for being famous.

After her embarrassing debut on the Dr. Phil show which was quick to go viral, 13-year-old Danielle Bregoli received lots of attention and advertising deals.

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Everything 1K 🤑 @kodakblack @worldstar 💰 A post shared by Danielle Bregoli (@bhadbhabie) on Feb 9, 2017 at 3:01pm PST

Cash me drinking @fittea and nothing else how bout dat 🐸☕️#ad A post shared by Danielle Bregoli (@bhadbhabie) on Feb 19, 2017 at 9:00am PST

💀🖤🕸🖤💀 👗by @fashionnova A post shared by Danielle Bregoli (@bhadbhabie) on Mar 19, 2017 at 9:36am PDT

But her 15 minutes of fame isn’t up yet, as we’ve learned that Bregoli is actually getting her own television show.

Just saw this article https://t.co/OqE3JGdgDG What are we coming 2 when 'Cash me outside' teen gets TV show? Just encouraging her behavior — Anthony Gentry (@RealTonyRone) March 27, 2017

Twitter immediately responded, and it’s enough to restore your hope in humanity. (Not something I ever thought I’d be saying about Twitter, believe me.)

DANIELLE bregoli SICKENS ME TO MY INNER CORE, WHY ARE YOU PEOPLE GIVING HER A TV SHOW. #CASHMEASISOCKYOUINTHEMOUTHGIRL — KTG (@KatieGross711) March 2, 2017

The Cash me outside girl disrespects her mom and gets a tv show.

I disrespect my mom and I get a funeral because my mom would kill me. — Addie Davis (@AddieDavis1996) March 1, 2017

#cashmeoutside girl disrespects her mom and gets a TV show, but when I do it my mom finna get that belt and "la chancla" on me 💀 — V~ 🌺 (@nessmess4) March 18, 2017

They're giving the cash me outside girl her own TV show. So basically disrespecting your mother & the public gets u famous. Fuck this world — courtney (@av0nspurp0se) March 4, 2017

I want it to be known that I am a 22-year-old adult and if I ever spoke to anyone like this in the presence of my mother, I would be a smell in the basement. You wouldn’t be able to find the body for years. If I actually disrespected my mother like this?

Well, you remember the asteroid that took out the dinosaurs?

It would be something like that.