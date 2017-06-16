These Are The Celebrities Who Know It’s Not Their Job To Talk Politics- They DO Exist!

It turns out that there are, in fact, celebrities who don’t want anything to do with politics. Why? Because they know that it will alienate their audiences and they don’t want to make anyone feel as if they’re not worthy in sharing in their talents.

It’s nice to know that people (let alone celebrities) can leave politics behind and not let it completely control their lives.

With celebs like Katy Perry, Madonna, and Kathy Griffin, you would think that all celebrities had opinions one way or another on politics, and are getting paid to spout them at people who would rather just be entertained.

However, that is no the case. These seven celebrities have decided to keep their political opinions to themselves.

1. Billy Joel

The “Uptown Girl” singer sees celebs as “more like court jesters than court philosophers.” In an interview with The Rolling Stone, he said “I try to stay out of politics. I am a private citizen and I have a right to believe in my own political point of view, but I try not to get up on a soapbox and tell people how to think.”

2. Mark Wahlberg

You may have heard this Wahlberg tell celebrities to mind their own business and stop discussing politics publicly in the past, but he also believes that “a lot of Hollywood is living in a bubble.”

“A lot of celebrities did, do, and shouldn’t [talk about politics],” he said. “You know, it just goes to show you that people aren’t listening to that anyway. They might buy your CD or watch your movie, but you don’t put food on their table. You don’t pay their bills.”

“They’re pretty out of touch with the common person, the everyday guy out there providing for their family. Me, I’m very aware of the real world. I come from the real world and I exist in the real world. And although I can navigate Hollywood and I love the business and the opportunities it’s afforded me, I also understand what it’s like not to have all that.”

3. Kevin Hart

This Hollywood A-lister refused to engage in political comedy, unlike other late night show hosting comedians because he thinks politics has become too serious to joke about.

“When you jump into that political realm you’re alienating some of your audience,” Hart said in an interview with Variety. “The world today, it’s really not a laughing matter. It’s serious,” he added. “I don’t want to draw attention to things I don’t have nice things to say about.”

4. Gene Simmons

While an outspoken supporter of Israel, KISS star Gene Simmons has remained conspicuously silent on other political matters. When asked to make a statement about his fellow celebrities and their political opinions, Simmons had this to say:

“I think celebrities should basically shut their pie holes and do what they do best — act, sing, tap dance, juggle balls, and all that kind of stuff.”

5. Reba McEntire

Country music superstar Reba McEntire believes that her fans pay their money to watch her preform, not listen to her preach politics to her audience.

“I take it this way: they have paid their hard-earned money to come in there and fill a seat — parking, getting something at the concession stand, go and eat before the concert — I am there to entertain them, to take their worries away from them, so when they walk out, they can kind of have a little lift in their step and go, ‘Aw, that was such a great break from all the problems I have to deal with during daily life.’ So I’m not going to give them my political views.”

6. Josh Duhamel

The Transformers: The Last Knight star doesn’t think that he has the right to tell anyone how to vote. In an interview with Fox News, he discussed why he doesn’t believe his political view matters to his audience.

“That’s one thing I don’t do. I don’t like to get involved politically at all. Nobody cares what I think politically.” “Anybody in entertainment who thinks people care what they think politically are really misinformed. That’s one thing I stay away from. I stay away from politics because nobody cares what I think.”

7. Gillian Anderson

X-Files star Gillian Anderson doesn’t think that she is well-informed enough to be able to speak about political matters such as President Trump and Brexit, and therefore does not make a public spectacle of her opinions.

“I generally have a tendency to steer away from outright political discussion in interviews, because I am an actor, and there’s so much that I don’t understand, and I don’t for a second feel like I have a right to that platform.” “I don’t want to get into a discussion about Trump or about Brexit or any of that – I feel it’s best left to people who really understand the very, very complex issue. Not for a second am I going to pitch in, because I don’t really know what it is that I’m talking about. I have opinions, but I don’t think my opinions are more valid because I’m an actor and have more of a platform than others.”

Are you surprised by this list? Is there anyone whom you would add?