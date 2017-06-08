Celebrities Lose It Over Comey Testimony- Here Are 7 Who Have Gone UNHINGED!

The only think better than watching former FBI director James Comey vindicate Trump is watching the liberal meltdown that was inevitably going to follow. Particularly satisfying are the tears of celebrities who haven’t cared about politics before right this moment.

Of course nobody expects celebrities to actually be smart enough to follow the process and draw their own conclusions from the hearing, but that doesn’t make their whining any less amusing.

First we have John Cusack, who couldn’t argue about the substance of the Comey testimony, because the former FBI director isn’t giving the liberals anything to play ball with. Instead, he decided to go after Trump for not acting as “presidential” as Comey and arguing “context.” This from a guy defending the party of “the definition of ‘is’ is.”

Comey behaving how a president is supposed to behave- trump a disgrace- repubs hanging all there hopes on the words I hope – context setting — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 8, 2017

Next up is incorrigible harpy Samantha Bee, who retweeted Donald Trump Jr. and called the Comey testimony a “domestic abuse case.” I’m sure the victims of domestic abuse would be glad you know that you’re comparing their trauma to a political proceeding.

This is basically a domestic abuse case.https://t.co/33P8mFvnfy — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) June 8, 2017

The official Late Night with Seth Meyers Twitter account took the opportunity to make fun of Eric Trump because… reasons?

James Comey is the worst thing to happen to Donald Trump since the doctor said, "it's an Eric!" #ComeyDay — Late Night (@LateNightSeth) June 8, 2017

No list of Trump haters would be complete without an appearance by the illustrious Rosie O’Donnell, whose desperate attempts to maintain relevance have cost her her dignity.

donald defamed comey – he defamed me – he's trying 2 defame #OBAMACARE – calling it a death spiral" – a BLATANT LIE – don't believe him EVER — ROSIE (@Rosie) June 8, 2017

Actress Minnie Driver tweeted out a picture of herself in a strange sweater with pictures of President Obama all over it, claiming to be watching the Comey testimony.

Just so you have a clear visual of how 44 and I are watching #ComeyDay pic.twitter.com/BdVjcHIDCs — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) June 8, 2017

Comedian Billy Eichner (whom?) took to Twitter to spew his opinion across the internet without even an iota of substance.

My verdict: Donald Trump is a disgusting creepy piece of shit. CASE CLOSED. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) June 8, 2017

Actor Chris Evans tried to goad Trump into tweeting and making himself look ridiculous. How petty.

I've never wanted Trump to tweet so badly in my entire life. Pick your phone up! Do it!! DO IT!!!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 8, 2017

Gotta love that the liberals’ last, best hope is turning out to be one huge dud. It does the heart good.

H/T: Breitbart