Celebrity Chelsea Handler apologizes to Bill Clinton rape accuser Juanita Broaddrick: ‘I believe you’

I don’t know how much moral credibility you can claim when you ignore sexual assault claims for years and then magically start believing people after all your friends have been shown for the miscreants they really are.



Chelsea Handler, the least funny person I’ve never met, had a tiff with Juanita Broaddrick on Twitter about what to do in the case of sexual assault allegations.

Imagine being molested by an older man. Then that man denies ever doing it and then goes on and gets elected to United States senate. What kind of message does that send to young girls everywhere? And men to all the men who abuse women? — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 12, 2017

Yeah, @chelseahandler I can imagine. I was raped by the Arkansas AG who then becomes Governor & President and NBC held my interview explaining the rape until after his impeachment hearing. But I'm sure you don't want to go there. https://t.co/s9W8NZsaZ3 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) November 13, 2017

I'm sorry I'm just seeing this, @atensnut. You are right and I apologize to you for not knowing your story. Democrats along with Republicans and the rest of the worlds's political parties all need to do better and respect the firsthand accounts of victims. I believe you. https://t.co/VDIFmCvg7g — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 16, 2017

Isn’t that kind of your job to know this story? I mean someone says Trump looked at them menacingly 40 years ago and you get up on your high horse on your TV show that no one watches and say he’s the worst kind of villain imaginable. How could you possibly not know about this story? I smell bullcrap.

She went on Bill Maher’s show to discuss what happened.



“Every victim deserves to be heard,” she said. “Anyone who’s alleging any sort of assault or abuse needs to be listened to.” Except of course if he’s a friend of Lena Dunham’s, then he gets a pass.

Bill Maher asked if we “need to re-look” at Bill Clinton.

“Isn’t the jury out on that?” Handler asked. “We got what Bill Clinton was, okay? He had a lot of sex with a lot of people.”

Maher, in his usual shtick, refuted that assertion and made the point about “forced sex, which is a crime.”

“You’re right,” Handler responded. “Do we have to look back at that? Yes. I’m not going to disbelieve a woman… It is my job right now––we’re in the area where we have to believe in every woman because we’ve done such a poor job at believing each other.”

Yeah sorry, I don’t believe you, I don’t believe any of you. Where were you when Juanita and others started accusing Slick Willie? No one cares what you think.