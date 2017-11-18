Celebrity Chelsea Handler apologizes to Bill Clinton rape accuser Juanita Broaddrick: ‘I believe you’

Celebrity Chelsea Handler apologizes to Bill Clinton rape accuser Juanita Broaddrick: ‘I believe you’
18 Nov, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

I don’t know how much moral credibility you can claim when you ignore sexual assault claims for years and then magically start believing people after all your friends have been shown for the miscreants they really are.

Chelsea Handler, the least funny person I’ve never met, had a tiff with Juanita Broaddrick on Twitter about what to do in the case of sexual assault allegations.


Isn’t that kind of your job to know this story? I mean someone says Trump looked at them menacingly 40 years ago and you get up on your high horse on your TV show that no one watches and say he’s the worst kind of villain imaginable. How could you possibly not know about this story? I smell bullcrap.

She went on Bill Maher’s show to discuss what happened.

“Every victim deserves to be heard,” she said. “Anyone who’s alleging any sort of assault or abuse needs to be listened to.” Except of course if he’s a friend of Lena Dunham’s, then he gets a pass.

Bill Maher asked if we “need to re-look” at Bill Clinton.

“Isn’t the jury out on that?” Handler asked. “We got what Bill Clinton was, okay? He had a lot of sex with a lot of people.”

Maher, in his usual shtick, refuted that assertion and made the point about “forced sex, which is a crime.”

“You’re right,” Handler responded. “Do we have to look back at that? Yes. I’m not going to disbelieve a woman… It is my job right now––we’re in the area where we have to believe in every woman because we’ve done such a poor job at believing each other.”

Yeah sorry, I don’t believe you, I don’t believe any of you. Where were you when Juanita and others started accusing Slick Willie? No one cares what you think.

Russell

More articles by Russell

Leave a Comment

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading

Share this!

Enjoy reading? Share it with your friends!

Send this to a friend