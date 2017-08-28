Celebrity comedian Kathy Griffin announces ‘Laughing Your Head Off’ world tour

Just when you thought that “comedienne” Kathy Griffin was going to go fade away into the bowels of history, she’s back to prove that, like herpes, she has staying power.

After posing with a bloodied head that resembled President Donald Trump, Griffin received backlash so severe that it cut into her livelihood, including getting her cut from the CNN New Year’s Eve show and having her stand-up shows cancelled. Not one to be deterred by public outcry, Griffin is at it again with a new, GLOBAL comedy tour.

The name? “Laugh Your Head Off.” The promo photo?

She is using the photo that made the rounds of the internet, photoshopped with a picture of her smiling and removing the head of Trump and replacing it with the globe. Lovely, huh?

She is also defending her stance on Trump, saying it’s her responsibility to talk about them.

I would be abandoning my principles as a comic and a human being if I backed off President Trump or any public person.” “Comics by their nature are anti-Establishment. They are charged with the unenviable task of going after people in power. I will never abdicate that responsibility.”

Has she learned absolutely nothing from the backlash she received from the picture, because she has this inherent need to call out people who disagree with her politically? She is actually trying to piggyback on her own infamy, using the controversial image (with the actual controversial part cut out, of course,) and a horrendous play on words to promote herself.

I’m sure the family and friends of those who have been beheaded by terrorists are ready to laugh at such a horrifying jab at their misfortune, right Griffin? For a liberal who is supposed to be “tolerant” and “inclusive,” you sure are dedicating a lot of time and effort to making people angry.