Celebrity Jesse Williams says the NFL’s pregame national anthem is a ‘scam’

I’ve heard a lot in my lifetime (I’m only 22 so there’s a lot of time left to disappoint me) but this is arguably the first time I’ve ever heard the national anthem of the United States of America referred to as a “scam.”

I’m no snowflake, but this is so offensive that’s it’s hard to fathom. Perhaps I grew up in a household that was a little different than the one Jesse Williams was raised in, but I can’t imagine calling the national anthem of the country I love a “scam.” I can’t imagine it, perhaps, because there is nothing in the anthem itself that suggests any of what it’s trying to say.

It’s entirely possible as well that I was raised with a love of country that was absent in Williams’ home.

Williams was asked his opinion on the NFL kneeling controversy for some reason by MSNBC, and his response was nothing short of mindless anti-American drivel.

“[Saying] we need to stand and pledge for the allegiance and this anthem thing is a scam,” Williams said. “This is not a part of football.[The pregame national anthem] was invented in 2009 from the government [by] paying the NFL to market military recruitment – to get more people to fight wars to die.”

Oh, but it gets more ridiculous, because then he goes on to insult the men and women in the military.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

“This is not – nothing to do with the NFL or the American pastime or tradition,” he told the host. “This is to get boys and girls to go fly overseas and go kill people. They’re marketing and pumping millions of dollars into the NFL to get us to put on a pageant in front of the NFL football games to get you to go off and fight.”

Watch the video below:

Oh, so the military just goes overseas to kill people? That’s all they do? Well okay then, you simpleton.

He also called playing the national anthem before games “paid patriotism,” which is probably the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard.

I have had it with these overpaid circus clowns disrespecting the United States of America, our military, and our national anthem. I want to come together as a country, conservatives and liberals, and live peacefully in a country that is considered the greatest in the world, but they need to stop making it so freaking difficult.

Of course, if Williams thinks that our military is full of a bunch of men and women who fell for a “scam,” I don’t think that’s something with which I can reconcile.