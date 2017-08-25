Charles Barkley Branded ‘Black White Supremacist’ By Left After Speaking On Confederate Statues

Just when you thought that 2017 couldn’t get anymore ridiculous, you get hit with this: “Black White Supremacist.”

You wouldn’t even see something so overwhelmingly stupid on The Onion or BabylonBee, which are two of the best satire sites that I have ever seen. I simply don’t think it’s something that the average person could ever imagine saying. It’s like “Jumbo Shrimp” or calling a large man “Tiny.”

My brain can’t handle this.

Before we get started, let’s go over what Charles Barkley had to say about the Confederate statue kerfuffle happening in the United States.

"I'm not going to waste my time worrying about these Confederate statues — that's wasted energy. You know what I'm gonna do? I'm gonna keep doing great things, I'm gonna keep trying to make a difference — number one, in the black community because I'm black — but I'm also going to try to do good things in the world."

So how does The Root feel about this?

To be clear, these aren’t solutions for or by white people. Instead, they are the imaginings of black people who are white supremacists. Black white supremacists believe that the only correct way to do things is how they envision the white man would do it. A black white supremacist could never find anything wrong with a white man’s methodology, so he or she continually contorts him- or herself to end up on the Caucasian side of the argument.

So wait, all black people have to think like you or they’re “black white supremacists?” Is this how far we’ve fallen since civil rights? We now have to demand that all black people engage in a hivemind mentality or they’re the enemy? I’m sorry, but I don’t believe that.

All people should be independent thinkers. All people should be able to have reasonable opinions about things without being deemed “white supremacists” of any color. It’s racist, it’s bigoted, and it’s blatantly hateful.

Oh, and I highly doubt Barkley gives a flying rat’s behind about what these people have to say.