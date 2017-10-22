Check Your Stash Of VHS Tapes, If You Have Any Of These Ones-You Could Make A Fortune

Before the digital age we live in now, many of us remember the days of watching movies on VHS tapes. Perhaps many of us acquired huge libraries of these tapes, which were quite bulky in terms of storing them. When we made the move to DVD and Blu Ray, VHS became a thing of the past. And many folks got rid of their large stashes of tapes in favor of the smaller DVD disc format. But now, it looks like some of these tapes can fetch a pretty penny on the internet. It might be worth looking to see if we still have any of these eight classic Walt Disney animated films on VHS. Read on to find out which ones!

1. Dumbo

A recent eBay auction has this film being sold for $2800.00. Elephants never forget and neither do buyers who want Dumbo!

2. Aladdin

A Black Diamond 1993 could sell for up to $10,000.00. Which could give you such a crick in the wallet!

3. Cinderella

In June a Black Diamond version of the quintessential rags to riches princess story sold for more than $5,000.00

4. The Jungle Book

Upwards of $1,000.00 has been scored for this jungle classic.

5. Beauty and the Beast

This past June, a Black Diamond version of this beastly film, sold for over $17,000.00. Be our guest and see if you have one in the basement!

6. The Fox and the Hound

And unopened 1981 copy of this howling good film with more than a few sad moments was sold for over $10,000.00.

7. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Hi ho, hi ho, it’s off to the bank you go if you’ve got the 1994 Masterpiece Collection Edition. It’s fetching about $1,000.00 these days.

8. The Hunchback Of Notre Dame

And finally, this film might ring your bell for $1,500.00 on the internet.

Basement, attic, kid’s rooms, or garage; start looking for these favorites. Even if you have only one or two, they may earn enough cash to go to Walt Disney World! Disney movies almost always make money at the box office, now they are making money in your home office. Find them, list them, sell them and send them. It’s almost as good as having a fairy godmother!

It’ll be a whole new world as you clear your shelves and make some cash. So start hunting around for these classics, and perhaps you’ll be able to buy more than the bare necessities with the profits!

No need to wait anymore for someday for your profits to come, that day is now! These are your elephants, this is your circus! There must be more than this to this financial life! Hi ho, hi ho, it’s off to search you go! Here’s hoping it all works out and we all earn some money!