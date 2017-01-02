The Cheesecake Factory Kicks Officers Out of Their Restaurant For Being Armed

A Cheesecake Factory in Tacoma, Washington removed law enforcement officers from their restaurant after finding out they were armed. The officers had stopped in on their lunch breaks, but were not allowed to dine in the establishment because they were carrying their guns.

I guess it’s okay to refuse service to people as long as they’re not gay.

According to one of the officers who was asked to leave, “two people in suits” asked the correctional officers to leave because the company has a strict “no gun” policy, which they violated.

The incident drew the ire of Americans everywhere when the details were published on Facebook.

I am local law enforcement and 5 coworkers and I were told to leave by the general manager, Will, of your Tacoma Mall location, because 3 of us were wearing our badge, gun and were visibly identifiable as on duty law enforcement. We were told the guns are not allowed whether you are law enforcement or not, they are not welcome. Everyone in our party were extremely upset at the lack of support we received at this location. One of our group members informed her husband who immediately contacted the establishment and was eventually routed to Will who told him that corporate has a strict no gun policy and that no person carrying a firearm, to include on duty law enforcement, we’re not welcome to eat there. When we walked in, no one in our group saw any sign that said no firearms allowed.

This was posted by Miriam Nichols, who was one of the officers removed from the establishment.

I personally don’t patronize establishments that are “gun free zones” because I generally feel less safe than those who don’t have a rule against it. My logic? The people obeying the rule are not the people who are going to break the rule with the intent to harm people. I’d rather have it and not need it, than need it and not have it.

Will you eat at The Cheesecake Factory after this? Why or why not?