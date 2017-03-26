Chelsea Clinton triggered over hilarious picture of former President
Leave it to the let to get all bent out of shape over a photoshopped picture of a dead President.
Not just a photoshopped picture, mind you, a picture that Chelsea Clinton had to actually ask Twitter whether it was altered or not.
The photo in question? A portrait of Abe Lincoln wearing a MAGA hat.
“Please tell me this is photoshopped. Please?”
Please tell me this is photoshopped. Please? https://t.co/WezDQx6IvT
— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) March 25, 2017
And boy did Twitter let her have it for that one.
No, Lincoln actually wore that hat in 1865; it was found at Ford's Theater. https://t.co/SblPYHNnf0
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 26, 2017
@ChelseaClinton no this is the exact hat lincoln was wearing when he signed the emancipation proclamation ppl forget that
— Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) March 25, 2017
@jtylerconway @EllyBama @ChelseaClinton she ain't the brightest "sinister underlord" in the family.
— Roll Trump Roll!! (@TRAMBO_PATRIOT) March 26, 2017
@ChelseaClinton Nope Lincoln was wearing that exact hat at the Theater
— Susan Doyle (@SusanDoyle1963) March 25, 2017
@ChelseaClinton I remember this photo was taken at the 1856 Republican National Convention and. is real.
— Monty Hfuhruhurr MP (@BanjoHfuhruhur) March 25, 2017
#ProTipsFromQ: Sometimes 'Shopped pics are hard to spot. @ChelseaClinton This one is fake. The Delaware is deeper than a T-Rex's knees. pic.twitter.com/bcrTPrlLz4
— Quantum Flux (@QuantumFlux1964) March 26, 2017
@ChelseaClinton no I think that's the actual Lincoln portrait.
— Christopher Evans (@notchrisevans) March 25, 2017
Really? At this point it’s like taking candy from a baby.
Maybe you and your handlers should actually think your captions through before you actually post things online.
Sierra Marlee