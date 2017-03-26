Chelsea Clinton triggered over hilarious picture of former President

26 Mar, 2017 by
Leave it to the let to get all bent out of shape over a photoshopped picture of a dead President.

Not just a photoshopped picture, mind you, a picture that Chelsea Clinton had to actually ask Twitter whether it was altered or not.

The photo in question? A portrait of Abe Lincoln wearing a MAGA hat.

“Please tell me this is photoshopped. Please?”

And boy did Twitter let her have it for that one.

Really? At this point it’s like taking candy from a baby.

Maybe you and your handlers should actually think your captions through before you actually post things online.

Sierra Marlee

