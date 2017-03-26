Chelsea Clinton triggered over hilarious picture of former President

Leave it to the let to get all bent out of shape over a photoshopped picture of a dead President.

Not just a photoshopped picture, mind you, a picture that Chelsea Clinton had to actually ask Twitter whether it was altered or not.

The photo in question? A portrait of Abe Lincoln wearing a MAGA hat.

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

“Please tell me this is photoshopped. Please?”

Please tell me this is photoshopped. Please? https://t.co/WezDQx6IvT — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) March 25, 2017

And boy did Twitter let her have it for that one.

No, Lincoln actually wore that hat in 1865; it was found at Ford's Theater. https://t.co/SblPYHNnf0 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 26, 2017

@ChelseaClinton no this is the exact hat lincoln was wearing when he signed the emancipation proclamation ppl forget that — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) March 25, 2017

@ChelseaClinton Nope Lincoln was wearing that exact hat at the Theater — Susan Doyle (@SusanDoyle1963) March 25, 2017

@ChelseaClinton I remember this photo was taken at the 1856 Republican National Convention and. is real. — Monty Hfuhruhurr MP (@BanjoHfuhruhur) March 25, 2017

#ProTipsFromQ: Sometimes 'Shopped pics are hard to spot. @ChelseaClinton This one is fake. The Delaware is deeper than a T-Rex's knees. pic.twitter.com/bcrTPrlLz4 — Quantum Flux (@QuantumFlux1964) March 26, 2017

@ChelseaClinton no I think that's the actual Lincoln portrait. — Christopher Evans (@notchrisevans) March 25, 2017

Really? At this point it’s like taking candy from a baby.

Maybe you and your handlers should actually think your captions through before you actually post things online.