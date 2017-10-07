Christians Walked In Gay Man’s Coffee Shop To Order- He Kicked Them Out Refusing Service

It turns out the “bake the cake” crowd isn’t as tolerant as they want us to think that they are.

A group of Christians walked into a coffee shop owned by a homosexual man, and they were immediately mocked and kicked out by the man, who refused to serve them. The irony here is that Christians are 100% willing to serve members of the LGBT community, as long as those people don’t ask the business to engage in their wedding ceremony.

But at no time has a Christian business owner blown up on their gay customers. (I assure you, or it would be all over the internet and people would be calling for their metaphorical heads.)

According to one of the women in the group, Cayte Davis, they had been traveling around the area, sharing the gospel and exposing the horrors of the abortion industry when they stopped into Bedlam Coffee for a drink. They didn’t engage anyone in the business with their preaching. They were strictly there for coffee.

“We had nothing on us, we weren’t distributing anything,” Davis said. “We bought coffee and went upstairs.”

The barista working at the shop went upstairs to warn the owner that the Christians were in the business, and that’s when all hell broke loose.

Watch the video below [COARSE LANGUAGE WARNING]:

Angry homosexual kicks Christian customers out of coffee shop. WARNING! This video includes extremely graphic, hate-filled, blasphemous language.Watch and Share before Facebook takes it down! And let us know what YOU think. Posted by Abolish Human Abortion on Sunday, October 1, 2017

So can someone explain to me why Christian bakers are taken to court and publicly demeaned because they refuse to service a homosexual wedding, but when a gay liberals kicks a group of Christians out of their coffee shop, nobody in the mainstream media is reporting on it? Does anyone else see the double standard here?

I still hold the belief that anyone in just about any business (except the healthcare profession and other emergency services) and choose who they do and don’t serve based on any factor, because the market will take care of itself. If a white guy walks into a shop, and the owner says “Get out, I don’t serve white people,” he should have that right, but as the guy has the right to go on social media and blast her and convince people to stop spending their money there. The owner will then have to decide if he wants to serve white people, or lose his business. That’s the way it should be in a free market.

I think this guy has every right to do what he did, but the fact is that we’re living in a society that gives one person a pass while demonizing the other. Liberals wouldn’t tolerate it if it were the other way around, so why are we letting this happen?