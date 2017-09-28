Chuck Todd: Roy Moore ‘Doesn’t Appear To Believe In The Constitution’ He Thinks It’s From God

If a liberal could open their mouth without something obscenely stupid falling out, I would probably have a heart attack. Fortunately for me, today is not that day.

MSNBC’s Chuck Todd states that Roy Moore “doesn’t appear to believe in the Constitution” because he thinks our rights come from God.

You read that correctly. Go ahead and take that in. Fix yourself a drink if you need to. I’ll be here when you get back.

If this doesn’t prove that not only are liberals ignorant about American history, but the very meaning of freedom as well, I don’t know what does. This would be more hilarious if it wasn’t so damn frightening.

In a clip that Todd played, Moore had the gall to say that our rights don’t come from the government, or even the Constitution.

“Our governments don’t come from government,” he said. “They don’t come from the Bill of Rights. They come from Almighty God.”

And he’s absolutely right. The Bill of Rights is just an enumeration of the inherent rights that Americans (and all people) have thanks to the Creator. (Even if you don’t believe in God, you have to believe that these are natural rights, or else you believe that the government gave them to you and is therefore capable of taking them away.)

Oh, but Todd isn’t that bright.

Watch the clip below:

While Todd is allowed to have his opinion and is allowed to be wrong (and you can thank God for that there First Amendment right,) there is someone who would disagree with his assessment.

And that person would be the author of the Declaration of Independence.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness,” the document reads. “That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”

Allow me to strip this down to its most basic sentiment: “they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights.”

So whether you believe in God (any God, not just the Christian God) or not, one of our most prominent founding documents proves that Moore is right, and Todd is an idiot. Of course we already knew that, but that’s because we actually know our history.

Todd, on the other hand, should probably take a history class.