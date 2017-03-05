Clapper DENIES Obama Ever Wiretapped Trump…Then He Gets BLASTED On Twitter! [VIDEO]

James Clapper, yes that very same man that we have all learned to distrust, the former director of national intelligence under the former President of the United States, Barack Obama, has now out and out denied Sunday that the former President ever wiretapped Donald Trump and his campaign during the 2016 presidential elections.

It’s quite pathetic to be honest. Clapper has lied to Congress and ignored the NSA as it actually spied on American citizens…Oh yeah, and LIED about that as well! This disgrace should never have left his cabinet position without handcuffs, along with Hillary Clinton and the rest of the hypocritical government criminals.

Clapper spewed his side of the story on ‘Meet the Press’ on Sunday:

“There was no such wiretap activity mounted against the president, the president-elect, at the time, or as a candidate, or against his campaign.”

During the interview, Clapper gave his excuse that if there was a FISA court order to conduct any surveillance on anyone or anything, then he would have known about it. From there he just kept on denying that any order to spy on Trump was ever issued…



Former DNI Clapper on @MeetThePress: There was no wiretapping mounted against the president or his campaign https://t.co/GgiRQyp9fK — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) March 5, 2017

There it was. He denied that such an order existed…There’s just one small problem that Clapper may not have been thinking about.

TWITTER. The worlds biggest troll and fact checker. As it turned out, many conservative and Republican pundits were quick to point out the record that Clapper has with telling the truth. The man is a LIAR. The only thing you can trust a liar to do is, well, lie.

Ben Shapiro was one of the first to come out swinging. Not at all completely calling him out, but just giving a friendly reminder of the mans false testimony he gave to Congress under oath in 2013 about NSA spying:



Clapper says no wiretapping of Trump Tower. That may be true. But here is another thing Clapper said about surveillance. Under oath. pic.twitter.com/KYBaPotqtV — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 5, 2017

Next, Conservative radio host Laura Ingraham also came out with an swipe to the man questionable character:



Clapper was on @MeetThePress for entire seg. & @chucktodd didn’t ask him one Q abt his own lying to Congress. https://t.co/4R3Oa3EYby — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 5, 2017

Let’s not forget who we are dealing with. This man is dishonest, and we should know this from the administration he served under.