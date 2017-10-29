Climate Change Crusader Bill Nye Finally Admits, ‘I Am a Failure’

Bill Nye, the guy with the moniker “The Science Guy” has finally come to his senses and realized that he is a failure at his job…Though it is for all the wrong reasons. Oh, don’t think that the chemical engineer has seen the bogus science of his ways, no. This guy has failed to lie to enough people to get them on to his fatalistic view of man made climate change.

That is the only thing he believes hes’s failed at. What a knob!

“It’s completely ineffective! I am a failure! Climate is changing, it’s our fault. In the modern era, climate change was discovered, in my opinion, like in the 1970s, and we’ve done virtually nothing about it all this time.”

“So, if you like to worry about things, it’s a great time.”

Nye was being interviewed by the ultra lefty Salon Magazine, when he went off on his whamburger and french cries claptrap about how the fossil fuel industry is the evil of the world, claiming that “they have worked so hard to introduce doubt.”

“The guy who always makes me crazy is Frank Luntz…Doubt is your friend, make sure that everybody knows there’s doubt. Doubt, doubt, doubt, doubt… and look where the world is.”

With the earnest face of only the most despicable of progressive elitists, Nye looked right into the camera and encouraged the public to ‘stand up against’ climate skeptics. Hmmm, what does Nye mean by that? Because last time I checked, it was Climate change fanatics who have been the aggressors against anyone that doesn’t jump on board. Climate Nazi’s anyone?

“What I tell everybody is vote. We don’t want everybody to be a scientist; that would be unwieldy. We need accountants and artists, filmmakers, journalists, but we want everybody to appreciate science. We just want people to appreciate the value of science to your everyday life, to the economy of whatever country you live in and to the future of humankind as we face the biggest challenge so far: climate change.”

Bill Nye got his start in the public arena with his ridiculously cheesy children’s show. The man was a clown, and continues to be a clown, albeit in the most obnoxious and aggressive way possible. He has constantly been called out by seasoned, REAL climate scientists for his very rudimentary knowledge of just how climate actually works on our planet.

Event he Weather Channel founder, John Coleman had a bone to pick with Nye:

“I have always been amazed that anyone would pay attention to Bill Nye, a pretend scientist in a bow tie…As a man who has studied the science of meteorology for over 60 years and received the AMS [American Meteorological Society’s] ‘Meteorologist of the Year’ award, I am totally offended that Nye gets the press and media attention he does.”

You ain’t alone there, Mr. Coleman. We all are offended when the guy opens his mouth.