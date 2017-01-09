Climatologist Tells Tucker Why She Left Academia: Knives Sticking Out Of My Back [VIDEO]

Climatologist Dr. Judith Curry is no friend to the PC global warming fear-mongers, and she told Fox News host Tucker Carlson she has had her fill of the politicization of global warming in academia – which has resulted in her resignation from her tenured position at Georgia Tech.

Curry spoke with Carlson Friday night on his show:

“I’ve been vilified by some of my colleagues who are activists and don’t like anybody challenging their big story. I walk around with knives sticking out of my back. In the university environment I felt like I was just beating my head against the wall.”

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Curry is skeptical that humans are causing harmful global warming, and announced Tuesday she was retiring from academic life to go full-time at her own climate analytics business and blogging. A major reason she decided to leave, though, had to do with what she saw as the “craziness” of climate science.

Writing in her blog, she explained:

“A deciding factor was that I no longer know what to say to students and postdocs regarding how to navigate the CRAZINESS in the field of climate science. Research and other professional activities are professionally rewarded only if they are channeled in certain directions approved by a politicized academic establishment — funding, ease of getting your papers published, getting hired in prestigious positions, appointments to prestigious committees and boards, professional recognition, etc. How young scientists are to navigate all this is beyond me, and it often becomes a battle of scientific integrity versus career suicide.”

Curry has been persecuted by colleagues for doing the scientific thing and questioning claims made by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and other scientists who use climate models to claim humans are the only major cause of any recent global warming. Not nature.

Curry continued with Carlson:

“There’s far too little funding and effort going into studying natural climate variability.”

“It’s clearly warming, and it’s been warming overall for several hundred years. The key question is how much of the warming, say for the last 50 years, is caused by humans. I don’t see a clear signal that it is being caused by humans predominantly.”