CNN Attempts To Blame Hurricane Harvey On Climate Change- Is Shut Down By Scientist [WATCH]

As you would expect CNN to do, they attempted to pimp out the climate change narrative while talking to a scientist about Hurricane Harvey. It’s just to bad that the scientist actually used science to shoot that false narrative down.

Here’s what happened:

CNN anchor John Berman was in an interview with Bill Read, the former director of the National Hurricane Center on Friday when he questioned whether the intense hurricane that was tearing down the coastal region of Texas was a result of climate change.

Bergman had to shoot off with the mantra of the Left:

“Is there a why to this? Why there is so much water associated with this storm? One thing we heard from scientists over the last 10 years is that climate change does impact the intensity of many of the storms that we see.”

Read shot back with historical facts of the region:

“I’m not — I’m probably wouldn’t attribute what we’re looking at here. This is not an uncommon occurrence to see storms grow and intensify rapidly in the western Gulf of Mexico. That’s as long as we’ve been tracking them, that has occurred. The why for the big rain is the stationarity. That fact that the storm is going to come inland and not move…while it has happened in some cases, to have a really big storm come and stall like this is really rare.”

The climate change narrative aside, the Western Gulf of Mexico is actually a very common region for hurricanes to occur. CNN knows this. All it would take is a simple google search, and anyone can find data on the Golf of Mexico in its relation to hurricanes and tropical storms. The waters were highly tepid, there wan’t much of a wind shear happening down there, and there was also low pressure around Mexico — that’s all you need to provide the right ingredients for rapid tropical development.

So please, liberals and climate warriors – stop playing God, thinking you can control the earths natural actions…