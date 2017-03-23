CNN Reaches NEW Low- You Won’t Believe What They Just Did To President Trump! [WATCH]

Does anyone actually WATCH CNN anymore? I mean seriously? Between the fake news and the obvious bias, even liberals have to get tired of not finding anything they can actually use against the President in an internet argument.

Of course, it’s entirely possible that liberals are the only people who are actually watching their crap and I’m simply too much of an optimist.

We’ve sunk so low in American journalism that we are now seriously discussing whether the President

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

From Western Journalism:

CNN’s New Day ran a segment Wednesday morning questioning whether President Donald Trump is afraid of stairs. “A case of chivalry or a phobia?” said host Alisyn Camerota. “A theory about why President Trump grabbed the British Prime Minister’s hand, now getting the thumb’s down.” CNN national correspondent Jeanne Moos reported on how British newspapers were speculating if Trump had bathmophobia — the clinical name for a fear of stairs or slopes. An anonymous source told U.K. newspapers that when Trump held British Prime Minister Theresa May’s hand walking down a slight angle at the White House it was because of his bathmophobia. Moos said she had become “slightly obsessed with watching President Trump watch his step”

(You know, like the rest of us do when we don’t want to fall down stairs. So bizarre, I know.)

The segment showed various clips of Trump holding on to hand railings or looking down at his feet as he descended a staircase. CNN also aired past footage of notable politicians falling while using the stairs of Air Force One. Responding to the rumors of Trump’s bathmophobia, May told Vogue Magazine, “I think he was actually being a gentleman. We were about to walk down a ramp and he said it might be a bit awkward.” Naturally, Twitter was quick to call out CNN’s segment as a joke news report.

Turn on CNN right now to find out if your president is afraid of stairs. Yup. That's the news of the day. — Ricky (@Starttacus) March 22, 2017

URGENT CNN BREAKING NEWS! Is President Trump afraid of stairs? Our sources say yes. 🙄 what a joke of a news report — No Safe Space Here (@SorrySnowflake) March 22, 2017

"Is the president afraid of stairs?" Nice to see CNN covering the important stuff. pic.twitter.com/icuqzH8CLg — Tony Hoehner (@TonyinOKC) March 22, 2017

CNN actually had the gall to ask the White House for a comment on the “phobia.” The response they got? “No offense, but that’s an absurd question.”

Even if you don’t like Trump, you have to admit that this is just ridiculous.