CNN Host Reza Aslan Lied About Using Foul Language to Describe Trump

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last week, you know that some pretty big stuff has gone down, including CNN host Reza Aslan calling President Donald Trump a “piece of s***” on Twitter. Classy, huh?

Well that tweet has since been removed and replaced with a less-than-honest apology from Mr. Aslan, who claims that he “lost his cool and responded to [Trump] in a derogatory fashion.” He also claimed that it wasn’t “like” him to use such language.

But the internet begs to differ.

Here is Aslan’s pathetic excuse for an apology:

A quick perusal of his tweets paints a different picture.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

Co-founder of The Federalist, Sean Davis is exposing the disgusting underbelly of Reza Aslan.

When you expressed joy at the president "finally get[ting] what's coming to him," what exactly did you have in mind? https://t.co/YAzOXAF9xy — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 5, 2017

If "that's not like you," then why did you also call Trump and his son "piece[s] of sh–" last September? https://t.co/gZuU2J9u2N — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 5, 2017

"I lost my cool and responded to him in a derogatory fashion. That's not like me." Bless your heart, @rezaaslan. pic.twitter.com/MRSC0vu3bB — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 5, 2017

This is exactly who Reza Aslan is; he’s a tiny, hateful individual who expresses himself the only way he knows how – calling people with whom he disagrees a piece of s***. It’s not surprising to me that CNN has someone like this on their payroll, because their employees have long histories of saying and doing extremely questionable things especially when it comes to coverage of Republicans. They have made no secret of their desire to push back against President Trump, which their job description requires them to be objective and unbiased when reporting the facts. (Yes, the REAL facts, not those annoying little “alternative facts” of which they are so fond.)

We should not accept this kind of disgusting rhetoric from “respected journalists” who have some sort of influence over the opinions of the American people. And before anyone squawks about “Freedom of Speech” I’ll remind you that the First Amendment protects you from the government, not from the influence of public opinion. What you say may not be criminally punishable, but it may (and in this case certainly should be) punishable by your employer.