Comedian Bill Burr Hilariously Mocks Whiny Trump Protesters [VIDEO]

Bill Burr is, in my opinion, one of the most under-rated comedians ever. The fact that he can be funny while using common sense is nothing short of a miracle, considering some people can’t even use the brains that God gave ’em.

He recently tore into the anti-Trump protestors who have been terrorizing parts of America since the election of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States.

Oh, and it was beautiful.

The video below is going to contain a metric-ton of pragmatism. If this is going to cause you to need a safe space, I highly recommend going back to your parents and slapping them for not raising you properly.

For the rest of you, enjoy!

“Like, what’s going to happen to you. You liked Obama, did call you at all in the last eight years? Did he ever put a sandwich on your table? You do that! You’re gonna keep doing that! You’re gonna be fine.”

He’s right, obviously. I can certainly say I was disappointed when Barack Obama was twice elected. The second time especially. But he was elected fairly. The absolute last thing on my mind was, “Imma protest by destroying other people’s stuff.” I’m frankly not sure how rioting or protesting a fairly elected president accomplishes anything.

Gee, it’s almost like you don’t have to act like a complete idiot when you don’t get your way.