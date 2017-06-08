Comey’s testimony is all about spectacle with no substance

Democrats and the corrupt media are all excited thinking they have a Watergate event when James Comey testifies about his private conversations with President Trump. But, when all is said and done nothing Comey has to say will even come close to proving President Trump obstructed justice in any way.

So why all the fuss?

The Democrats, the media, and even some Republicans hate Trump because he wants to drain the swamp. And today is all about the swamp creatures undermining his presidency.

