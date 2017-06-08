Comey’s testimony is all about spectacle with no substance
Democrats and the corrupt media are all excited thinking they have a Watergate event when James Comey testifies about his private conversations with President Trump. But, when all is said and done nothing Comey has to say will even come close to proving President Trump obstructed justice in any way.
So why all the fuss?
The Democrats, the media, and even some Republicans hate Trump because he wants to drain the swamp. And today is all about the swamp creatures undermining his presidency.
Samuel Gonzalez
Samuel Gonzalez is the editor-in-chief of The Last Tradition, a blog he started in April 2009. Samuel is one of the top Latino bloggers in the country and his blog has been linked by Gateway Pundit, Right Wing News, Instapundit, Legal Insurrection, American Thinker and other top conservative blogs. He's a strong Reagan conservative, a Rush Limbaugh disciple, an unconventional Evangelical who not only takes on Liberal orthodoxy, but also challenges other so-called soft conservatives afraid to buck political correctness.