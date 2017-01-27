COMING SOON: List of crimes committed by Illegals to be released EVERY WEEK

Liberal progressives don’t seem to be terribly concerned by the number of crimes that are being committed by illegal aliens on a daily basis because it doesn’t fit into their narrative that all illegals are just poor immigrants looking to better their lives in America.

Soon, however, we’re going to have empirical evidence of the crimes being carried out across the nation, and you can thank Trump for it.

According to Business Insider, President Trump signed an executive order that will force sanctuary cities to release a weekly report of crimes that were committed by illegal aliens in their city.

A section on “sanctuary jurisdictions” reads:

“To better inform the public regarding the public safety threats associated with sanctuary jurisdictions, the secretary shall utilize the Declined Detainer Outcome Report or its equivalent and, on a weekly basis, make public a comprehensive list of criminal actions committed by aliens and any jurisdiction that ignored or otherwise failed to honor any detainers with respect to such aliens.”

These lists are intended to show how dangerous it is to have illegal immigrants in your city.

If you’re a proud liberal and you can read that list and still support illegal immigration and sanctuary cities, there is something seriously wrong upstairs.

And before anyone can say “well citizens commit crimes every day!” let me remind you that these lists are only being made for cities that refused to comply with ICE (not to mention those crimes wouldn’t have been committed if your city had followed the law in the first place and arrested them for being “undocumented.”) This list will give you every reason in the world to demand your Mayor turn over illegal immigrants in their jails.

I’m personally looking forward to having what I already know to be true confirmed by the very people who are making these crimes possible.