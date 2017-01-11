Congr. Black Caucus Chair Threatens Violence If Prevented From Hating Cops

Take a look at this picture, and tell me what you think. It portrays police officers as pigs gunning down African Americans marching for civil rights. One protestor is portrayed as a black panther, obviously a nod to the black panther movement.

And this picture hangs in he Capitol Building in Washington DC.

Yep.

But this Republican wasn’t going to stand for it any longer. He posted on facebook after taking the picture down from the walls saying:

Just yesterday, we honored Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. I could not, in good conscience, continue to walk by a painting that so flagrantly disrespected the brave police officers that protect us here in the Capitol and in our communities across the country. I decided to continue the protest started by my colleague Congressman Hunter and I hope that permanent action is taken to remove this brazen attack on the brave men and women who make up the thin blue line

But the response that he got is so classless it will make you read it twice.

Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond, this is the acting chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, spoke out Tuesday in a vulgar a classless manner saying:

“We may just have to kick somebody’s a– and stop them,” he exclaimed after Colorado Rep. Doug Lamborn yanked an anti-cop painting from the Capitol hallway, as reported by Politico.

Come on…. really???

