Congress Makes MASSIVE Move On Obama After His COWARDICE Strike Against Israel

Apparently Congress found its spine, and is splitting from Obama after he refused to use America’s veto power to strike down an anti-Israeli resolution.

It appears there is a movement within Congress to cut funding to the UN based on their actions against our ally.

From Young Conservatives:

The Obama Administration stabbed Israel in the back the other day when they let an absurd resolution condemning perfectly legal Israeli settlements pass through the United Nations.

Politicians and pundits on both sides of the aisle were outraged.

We saw people like Ted Cruz come out and call for Congress to cut funding to the United Nations.

It looks like we might be seeing some movement on that front.

From Washington Free Beacon: