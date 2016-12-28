Congress Makes MASSIVE Move On Obama After His COWARDICE Strike Against Israel
Apparently Congress found its spine, and is splitting from Obama after he refused to use America’s veto power to strike down an anti-Israeli resolution.
It appears there is a movement within Congress to cut funding to the UN based on their actions against our ally.
From Young Conservatives:
The Obama Administration stabbed Israel in the back the other day when they let an absurd resolution condemning perfectly legal Israeli settlements pass through the United Nations.
Politicians and pundits on both sides of the aisle were outraged.
We saw people like Ted Cruz come out and call for Congress to cut funding to the United Nations.
It looks like we might be seeing some movement on that front.
From Washington Free Beacon:
Congress is already setting the stage to cut off U.S. funding to the United Nations in the wake of a contested vote last week in which the Obama administration permitted an anti-Israel resolution to win overwhelming approval, according to congressional leaders, who told the Washington Free Beacon that the current administration is already plotting to take further action against the Jewish state before vacating office.
Other punitive actions by Congress could include expelling Palestinian diplomats from U.S. soil and scaling back ties with foreign nations that voted in favor of the controversial measure, according to multiple sources who spoke to the Free Beacon about the situation both on and off the record.
The Obama administration is still under bipartisan attack for its decision to help craft and facilitate the passage of a U.N. resolution condemning the construction of Jewish homes in Jerusalem, a move that reversed years of U.S. policy on the matter.
Something tells me big changes are on the way, involving our relationship with the United Nations.
Sierra Marlee