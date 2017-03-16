Congress On The WARPATH Seeking Justice Against Obama- It Doesn’t Look Good For Him

Six high ranking Republican senators have teamed up to write a letter to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson imploring him to look into the Obama administration’s efforts to meddle in foreign elections.

According to the letter, taxpayer dollars granted to entities such as George Soros’ Open Society Foundations were utilized to “push a progressive agenda and invigorate the political left” in foreign countries.

The Republican senators who have participated in such a bold move are Mike Lee, Ariz., Utah, Jim Inhofe, Okla., Thom Tillis, N.C., Ted Cruz, Texas, David Perdue, Ga., and Bill Cassidy, La.

The senators inquired into USAID about funds that were meted out to the U.S. Mission in Macedonia, which has been constituted in building a coalition government since the decision of its December 2016 elections.

The letter goes as followed:

“Unfortunately, we have received credible reports that, over the past few years, the U.S. Mission there has actively intervened in the party politics of Macedonia, as well as in the shaping of its media environment and civil society, often favoring left-leaning political groups over others.”

“We find these reports discouraging and, if true, highly problematic.”

The senator’s assertion that the usage of taxpayer dollars to control foreign election outcomes is not limited to just Macedonia.

“Respected leaders from Albania have made similar claims of US diplomats and Soros-backed organizations pushing for certain political outcomes in their country.”

Using assets granted from USAID, George Soros’ Foundations Open Society used a contentious Strategy Document for Albanian Judicial Reform. Albanian leaders say that the efforts are “ultimately aimed to give the Prime Minister and left-of-center government full control over judiciary powers.”

The letter also says that this kind of conduct “seems to have become a default for many of our embassies, AID missions, and diplomatic outposts throughout the world.”

“Time and time again, foreign leaders visiting Washington have expressed concerns to us about how American taxpayer funds are being used counter productively in their respective countries.”

They are leery that the use of taxpayer funds to step in on foreign elections has “the potential to harm our relationship with the citizens of recipient countries.”