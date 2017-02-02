Conservative Celebrities Vince Vaughn And Mel Gibson Starring In Movie On Police Brutality

Conservative Celebrities Vince Vaughn And Mel Gibson Starring In Movie On Police Brutality
It’s probably not good for the liberal cause to have two staunchly conservative actors starring in a movie about police brutality, but it’s happening anyway. I assure you they won’t let the other actors or writers get away with any exaggerations or blatant lies regarding police officers and their duty.

Of course, leave it up to liberal Hollywood to make a movie about police brutality to begin with. Disgusting, and obviously divisive propaganda.

From Independent Journal Review:

Actors Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn, both outspoken Hollywood conservatives, are set to star in a movie about police brutality—and some of their left-leaning critics aren’t happy.

The movie, titled “Dragged Across the Concrete,” will be directed by “Bone Tomahawk” director, S. Craig Zahler.

Variety offers a glimpse into what the story is about:

Gibson and Vaughn will play cops who are suspended when a video of their strong-arm tactics gets wide attention. They then descend into the criminal underworld to exact vengeance.

Zahler said, “‘Dragged Across Concrete is best suited to my goal of making a heartfelt, surprising, sad, funny, shocking, and memorable world with multiple viewpoints.  As is often the case in my novels and screenplays, the protagonists are in perilous circumstances against which they struggle in different and surprising—though logical—ways.  I am absolutely thrilled to have Mel and Vince agree to play the lead roles.”

Naturally, Twitter did not handle this news well, calling Gibson and Vaughn everything under the sun simply because they disagree politically.

Shameful behavior from people who are supposed to be “tolerant.”

