Conservative Celebrities Vince Vaughn And Mel Gibson Starring In Movie On Police Brutality

It’s probably not good for the liberal cause to have two staunchly conservative actors starring in a movie about police brutality, but it’s happening anyway. I assure you they won’t let the other actors or writers get away with any exaggerations or blatant lies regarding police officers and their duty.

Of course, leave it up to liberal Hollywood to make a movie about police brutality to begin with. Disgusting, and obviously divisive propaganda.

From Independent Journal Review:

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Actors Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn, both outspoken Hollywood conservatives, are set to star in a movie about police brutality—and some of their left-leaning critics aren’t happy. The movie, titled “Dragged Across the Concrete,” will be directed by “Bone Tomahawk” director, S. Craig Zahler. Variety offers a glimpse into what the story is about: Gibson and Vaughn will play cops who are suspended when a video of their strong-arm tactics gets wide attention. They then descend into the criminal underworld to exact vengeance. […] Zahler said, “‘Dragged Across Concrete is best suited to my goal of making a heartfelt, surprising, sad, funny, shocking, and memorable world with multiple viewpoints. As is often the case in my novels and screenplays, the protagonists are in perilous circumstances against which they struggle in different and surprising—though logical—ways. I am absolutely thrilled to have Mel and Vince agree to play the lead roles.”

Naturally, Twitter did not handle this news well, calling Gibson and Vaughn everything under the sun simply because they disagree politically.

Working Title: YAY FOR BRUTAL COPS https://t.co/tChd3MUXB9 — Kompromat Apple Ally (@CandyAppleAlly) February 1, 2017

I'll take "how to make 100 million dollars and win 8 Oscars while never addressing the actual problem for 200 Alex." #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/s3HXXKTcOJ — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) February 1, 2017

Nope. No. Nyet. –> Mel Gibson, Vince Vaughn to Star in Movie About Police Brutality https://t.co/X374CWyg0F via @variety — Rebecca Theodore (@FilmFatale_NYC) February 1, 2017

"Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn making a movie together about police brutality" I don't think I even have words to begin about this. — Flavia Dzodan (@redlightvoices) February 2, 2017

They're paying Mel Gibson (a racist/antisemitic) to "play" a racist on camera https://t.co/OdOojsH0yG — heartthrob (@lilbadbob) February 1, 2017

Shameful behavior from people who are supposed to be “tolerant.”