Coochie March on Washington Amounted to a Whole Lot of Nothing

While the PMS was raging and blood was flowing from everywhere, the Ladies of the Left made completer fools of themselves in front of the world.

Let’s set aside the fact these women had no idea why they were protesting other than the usual Liberal script of accusing Donald Trump of being racist, sexist, homophobe, Islamophobe or whatevephobe. Madonna captured the sentiment of the tuna collective by screaming F You to everybody who disagreed with her.

The more important thing to remember is that these ladies will not be denied their rights. They will still continue to buy birth control at taxpayers’ expense because they don’t have the wherewithal to get on their own scratch. They’re women who want the world to hear them roar, “You better buy my IUds, Bitch!”

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Yes, they won’t be denied the right to get an education or drive a car. Oh, wait a minute. They’re not being denied that. For a second I thought the Washington was in Saudi Arabia. Silly me.

Yes, freedom of expression is a tremendous thing. And seeing s sea of Pussy hats was the best comedy I’ve seen yet. Funnier that SNL

The Last Tradition