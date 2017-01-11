Did Corey Booker sell his soul to his White Liberal Masters that run the Democrat Party?
I think he most certainly did by taking an unprecedented move of testifying against a fellow sitting senator, Jeff Sessions at the AG. They could’ve asked any other Democrat who’s been in the Senate longer than Booker. But, they asked the Black guy to do their dirty work, and Booker, looking to move up the pecking order did it like a good little Boy!
Samuel Gonzalez
Samuel Gonzalez is the editor-in-chief of The Last Tradition, a blog he started in April 2009. Samuel is one of the top Latino bloggers in the country and his blog has been linked by Gateway Pundit, Right Wing News, Instapundit, Legal Insurrection, American Thinker and other top conservative blogs. He's a strong Reagan conservative, a Rush Limbaugh disciple, an unconventional Evangelical who not only takes on Liberal orthodoxy, but also challenges other so-called soft conservatives afraid to buck political correctness.