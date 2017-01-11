Did Corey Booker sell his soul to his White Liberal Masters that run the Democrat Party?

I think he most certainly did by taking an unprecedented move of testifying against a fellow sitting senator, Jeff Sessions at the AG. They could’ve asked any other Democrat who’s been in the Senate longer than Booker. But, they asked the Black guy to do their dirty work, and Booker, looking to move up the pecking order did it like a good little Boy!

