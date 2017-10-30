Corey Feldman said there was an attempt on his life over revealing Hollywood pedophiles

Corey Feldman is one child actor that has come forward to expose what he says is a Hollywood ring of Pedophiles that have been taking advantage of children in the industry for many decades now. Megyn Kelly had him on her show, and he spilled the beans on Hollywood’s dark secret.

The now 46-year-old didn’t actually release any names in the business that was involved in this sort of behavior, but he did bring up the fact that he was questioned by police back in 1993 about his friend, Michael Jackson, and his alleged pedophilia. He claimed that Jackson never did a thing to him, but he had the names of those big shots who had, and he named them off at the time.

The police did nothing about it, according to him:

‘In 1993, I told the Santa Barbara Police Department, when they came to interrogate me about Michael Jackson, when they came to convince me that he was a pedophile. And I said he’s not. And I said, “I’ve been molested.” They said, “by who?” I said, “I can give you the names, here they are.” And they said, “that’s not our area. That’s outside of our community.”‘

Feldman went on in the interview to talk about his aim to make a documentary about the band of Hollywood pedophiles that would expose them, but he needed the funding for it, and was hoping to raise $10 million. He also mentioned that he was very worried about his own saftey now that he’s been speaking out.

‘The most important thing is that I have security. Somebody tried to kill me the other day. I’ve been arrested. This is no joke. I’m fearing for my life.’

When asked about the details of his supposed hit job, he said: ‘I had two trucks come speeding at me at the same time. I’m not saying they were trying to kill Corey Feldman. But they were trying to kill a group of people walking across the street.’

Megyn pressed even further, asking Feldman if he tried to talk to the Los Angeles Police after the San Diego Police turned down his claim:

‘I didn’t. When you’re a kid, 18, 19, 20-year-old kid, you try telling the police, which is a very big thing to do. And especially, it wasn’t my situation. I was just answering for a friend’

‘The fact I had the courage to throw it in there and hopefully get some support, and then they were like, sorry. They just shut it down like it didn’t matter. And this is when it was within the statute of limitation. It was within my ten years.’

He may be off, he may not. But its not a stretch AT ALL to think this ring of pedophiles exists in Hollywood, is it?