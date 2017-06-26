Corrupt Media release Bogus Poll claiming Trump’s approval rating has plummeted after Senate releases health care bill

There’s no reason to put any faith in polls released by the corrupt mainstream media. At this point the majority of Americans realize the polls are meant to shape opinion rather than reflect it.

AOL News reports President Donald Trump’s approval rating plummeted over the weekend as controversy continues to swirl around Senate Republican’s revised health care bill.

Just 38 percent of Americans now say they approve of the job the president is doing in office, a drop of four points in just three days, according to the latest Gallup survey released on Sunday.

Trump’s disapproval also increased by three points up to 57 percent.

After sinking as low as 37 percent a few weeks ago, Trump’s numbers bounced back last week, reaching as high as 42 percent approval — a near month-long high for the president.