CORRUPTION: Texas Mailman Bribed By Nasty Democrat To Reveal This Voter Information…

The United States is facing new problems everyday. Interestingly enough liberals have hated to admit that there might be a problem with voter fraud. That is until President Donald Trump won the election. Now they claim it was only possible due to voter fraud, but it looks like Donald Trump won the election DESPITE voter fraud not because of it.

According to the Conservative Tribune:

A United States Postal Service worker in McAllen, Texas, recently pleaded guilty to taking money in exchange for sharing voter information with Democrat campaign operatives. In October 2014, Noe Abdon Olvera took $1,000 in exchange for names and addresses of residents along his postal route who received absentee ballots during the 2014 primary elections, including the local sheriff’s race, according to Breitbart. The 43-year-old mailman reportedly gave the voter information to Yolanda Perez Hidrogo, who implicated Olvera in a 2014 affidavit regarding her work with political operatives. Olvera was “paid to work the mail-in ballots,” Hidrogo explained, noting that the mailman electioneered even while working his government job. “On several occasions, I would drive behind Noe while he was on his mail route,” she said. “He would call me and tell me when he would deliver a mail-in ballot at a home. I would write down the addresses or I would stop by and talk to the people. Another day, he called and told me that they had received a lot of mail-in ballots and that he was going to write all the addresses down for me.” Hidrogo also noted that Olvera was “making promises to a lot of people,” including helping with citizenship issues and finances in exchange for votes.

No one should feel very surprised. This seems to be a trend lately for liberals wanting a vote, stealing and cheating

