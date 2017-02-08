Cory Booker bashed DeVos, then Twitter reveals the shocking TRUTH about him!

Cory Booker bashed DeVos, then Twitter reveals the shocking TRUTH about him!
08 Feb, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

cory-booker-betsy-devos-ap-640x480

Senator Cory Booker was one of DeVos biggest critics. She was, perhaps, the most disliked of Trump’s cabinet appointments that took place in the last month. Interestingly enough. Cory Booker had a lot to say about this woman who, as it turns out, used to be one of his most praised endorsements.

He spoke out encouraging people to continue to oppose the appointment of DeVos as a sign of solidarity and in an effort to make a statement. As it turns out the world was not a fan of that and became very vocal via Twitter, calling him out on is inconsistencies. Let’s see how long before he gets behind her again in the future. It seems like he just echoes popular opinion.





Alexandria Willis

More articles by Alexandria Willis

Leave a Comment

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading

Share this!

Enjoy reading? Share it with your friends!

Send this to friend