Cory Booker bashed DeVos, then Twitter reveals the shocking TRUTH about him!

Senator Cory Booker was one of DeVos biggest critics. She was, perhaps, the most disliked of Trump’s cabinet appointments that took place in the last month. Interestingly enough. Cory Booker had a lot to say about this woman who, as it turns out, used to be one of his most praised endorsements.

He spoke out encouraging people to continue to oppose the appointment of DeVos as a sign of solidarity and in an effort to make a statement. As it turns out the world was not a fan of that and became very vocal via Twitter, calling him out on is inconsistencies. Let’s see how long before he gets behind her again in the future. It seems like he just echoes popular opinion.



To all who are angry or frustrated about today's vote confirming DeVos, please know: the vote may be over, but our fight must continue. pic.twitter.com/QHFveiRv9d — Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBookerOffice) February 7, 2017

remember when you gave a speech at DeVos's school privatization org and called it "incredible" https://t.co/tKLJLBNT8a — Adam H. Johnson (@adamjohnsonNYC) February 7, 2017



