Cub Scout Kicked Out Of His Den For Asking Dishonest Coached Question On Gun Rights [VIDEO]

A Colorado Cub Scout has been removed from his pack due to his, and his mother’s, obvious attempt to turn his den’s typical informative meeting with a state senator into a calculated political attack. Ames Mayfield, 11 years old, asked Republican state senator Vicki Marble, a slew of questions interspersed with statistics and accusations. It read like a Leftist political pamphlet. The kid is 11. There is no possible way he authored the screed he read aloud at the meeting. Although his mother, Lori Mayfield claims he wrote it himself, that he is gifted and did his own research, with her simply typing up the “questions” using his words. And if anyone believes that, we’ve got bridge in Brooklyn to sell them.

A cursory listen of the video clearly shows that Ames is spouting off Liberal

Anti-Second Amendment and race baiting talking points. Things that can be heard or read every day of the week on CNN, NBC, CBS, PBS, MSNBC, the New York Times and the Washington Post. This kid was used as a political pawn by his mother, and then she turns around and is “shocked” that he is kicked out of his pack.

Here’s one of “his” more clever lines, “There is something wrong in our country where Republicans believe it’s a right to own a gun but a privilege to have health care. None of that makes sense to me.” He must have been reading Liberal memes on social media…oh wait, he’s not OLD enough to be on social media sites. Must be mom who’s reading them and then sending her son in to attack the local GOP Senator.

As for the Boy Scouts, they have stated, “The BSA and the Denver Area Council are committed to working with families interested in Scouting to find local units that are the best fit for their children… It is important to note that the Scout is still part of the Cub Scout pack, and we are working with the family to offer the Scout options that will allow him to continue his Scouting experience in a way that fits his and his family’s needs. Beyond that, I hope you understand that we cannot discuss personal details regarding our youth members.”

What is wrong with the Leftist adults in this nation, that they send in a kid to do their dirty work? Oh right, wait, he wrote those questions and found those “statistics” himself. Right. And there are also unicorns in the woods. Got it.

When the session with Senator Marble was over, Lori Mayfield said a Cub Scout pack leader told her Ames would be removed from the pack based on the fact that his questions were “disrespectful” and “too political.” Sounds like at least the Scouts are serious about building good character in the kids.

His mother whined, “I had to go home and tell my son he was kicked out. My son was heartbroken because he really liked this den leader and couldn’t understand why his question was inappropriate.”

Here’s an idea, in order to prevent your son from being heartbroken, maybe next time don’t feed him Leftist questions and use him as your political pawn. Maybe next time, just let him be a Cub Scout listening respectfully to a duly elected state lawmaker. How about that for an idea?

See video of the obviously pre-planned attack below.