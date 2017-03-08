Dad Trapped Under Car, Crushing His Chest. Then 8-Year-Old Son Says ‘Angels’ Gave Him Strength

Father, Stephen, and his son, J.T., had a truly traumatic experience recently. It was one that could have ended devastatingly, however, the results ended up being nothing short of miraculous. While working on a car the jack gave out under the weight and fell on the father. Stephen was pinned under the car with no one there ot help him except his eight year old son, then weighing only 5o pounds.

The father explains how he felt in the moment. Stephen explained, “I didn’t know if I should yell out to him because I didn’t want him to feel the pressure if he couldn’t jack it up. I didn’t want him to think it was his fault if I died.” The rest, Stephen said, he can’t remember. “I wasn’t there anymore because I had this nice calm peaceful feeling.”

J.T. then jumped into action and did something truly remarkable. “It was scary, and I didn’t think that I could jack the car up, but I just kept on trying,” he later said. He began jumping up and down on the jak and was eventually able to lift the car off of his father.

Stephen explained that they were all sure angels were there helping the small boy to accomplish the impossible. “It made me realize that we are not alone. There is a higher power taking care of us and watching over us.”