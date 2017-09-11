A Dairy Queen Owner Posted This ‘Politically Incorrect’ Sign That’s Creating A LOT Of Buzz

Political incorrectness is the biggest crime you could commit in liberal America, and only God can help you if you’re a business owner who dares to put something mildly “offensive” on your signs.

Ashley Coleman decided to visit a Dairy Queen in Kewaskum, Wisconsin when he saw something that mortally wounded her sensitive feelings. In fact, she was so offended by it, that she took a picture of it and demanded that Dairy Queen look into it in a post to their official Facebook page.

Store owner Kevin Scheunemann posted the “offensive” sign on the door after a customer complained about the Christian music that was being played in the building for the diners to enjoy. Instead of removing the music from the playlist, Kevin made it extremely clear that the store was not going to bend to the whims of the vocal minority who is offended by any and everything.

He posted this sign to the doors of his restaurant, warning away snowflakes and anyone who thinks safe-spaces are necessary for people who don’t actually have some sort of PTSD or other trauma-related disorders.

I find this extremely offensive. Posted to the front door at the Kewaskum, WI DQ. Please speak with the franchise owner. × 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now Posted by Ashley Coleman on Wednesday, September 6, 2017

The sign has been hanging in the establishment for four years with not so much as a complaint. But that’s when out-of-towner Ashley Colemen traipsed into town and took offense at a sign that is arguably the least offensive thing on the planet next to bland oatmeal and baking soda.

But the locals are rallying around the Dairy Queen, basically telling those who are offended to get over it, because the sign isn’t going anywhere and neither is the pro-American spirit of this small town.

“In this small community, I don’t think it’s a problem,” said local resident Liz Torrison. “We’re all just liking each other and having fun.”

“He posted it on the door so you see it before you walk in,” said April Serwe, a local store owner. “You don’t have to walk in if you don’t agree with it.”

But most locals think the sign is unnecessary, because nearly everyone in the area “shares the same values.”

Apparently the reason it is still up is for the snowflakes who blow in from out of town, searching out some innocuous, small-town iconography at which to be offended. And boy has it served its purpose.

I can only imagine the boost in sales being made by this particular store, and it is certainly well-deserved. Pro-American sentiments shouldn’t be controversial and if you find that they are, perhaps you’re living in the wrong country. I hear North Korea is nice this time of year.