Dallas Cowboys Owner DROPS THE HAMMER On NFL Commissioner As Anthem Protests Continue

The NFL protests have been doing on for some time now and it has caused Americans to stop watching their otherwise beloved sport. It’s also gotten the attention of the President of the United States, who disagrees that the players should be allowed to protest while on the field.

Trump’s words only strengthened the resolve of the NFL to stand behind its players who want to protest, and caused more people to kneel than were originally partaking. Now, however, the tides have turned.

After seeing a significant drop in viewership and ticket sales, team owners are starting to realize the impact of their decision to continue the charade of kneeling. One team in particular, the Dallas Cowboys, are really coming down hard on the NFL commissioner who is allowing the franchise to circle the drain.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

Jerry Jones is now threatening to sue the National Football League and several team owners regarding contract negotiations with Roger Goodell. He has even hired David Boies, the lawyer who defended Harvey Weinstein following the release of a scandalous regarding his sexual misbehavior.

He is threatening to serve anyone with papers who votes to extend the contract of Roger Goodell, which expires in 2018. Spokesmen for both men declined the opportunity to comment.

This seems like an excellent idea. Goodell has done irreparable harm to the NFL by allowing the players to protest and offend the fan base. It’s not a shock that someone who doesn’t want this team to go under with the rest of the kneeling rats is going to far as to seek legal counsel.

Now does he have a case? That’s up to the courts to decide should any of the team owners decide to keep the current NFL commissioner against Jones’ wishes. I’m not legal scholar and I certainly don’t know any of the laws surrounding the issues in play here, so I’ll leave those decisions up to the better informed. What I can say is that this is definitely going to get Goodell on his toes and make him realize exactly how people in his own League feel about him, and what he’s done to hurt the brand and the teams. Let’s hope he opens his eyes and realizes that he is captaining a sinking ship, and learns to bail out water. Otherwise, he’s going to find himself on the business end of a lawsuit.

What do you think about this?