DANG! Chelsea Handler Tries To MOCK Eric Trump’s UNBORN BABY- Trump Family ROASTS Her!

I don’t know what Chelsea Handler is trying to do, but she’s failing miserably. I mean seriously, who mocks a child, let alone an unborn child?

Thank goodness the Trump’s don’t take crap from C-list “celebrities” like Handler.

In a fit of stupidity, Handler posted a tweet attacking Eric Trump’s unborn child.

I guess one of @realDonaldTrump‘s sons is expecting a new baby. Just what we need. Another person with those jeans. Let’s hope for a girl. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) March 20, 2017

Right? Who says stuff like that?

Also, “jeans.” I mean, I’d rather have another Trump than another idiot woman who can’t spell and isn’t actually all that funny, but what do I know?

Donald Trump Jr., of course, responded.

Jeans??? I guess I’m not at all surprised… but really?!?! #genes https://t.co/fIUJwEtl8U — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 20, 2017

Eric Trump also bit back.

I guess I’m still completely blow away by the fact that someone on the face of the Earth could hate someone so much (for no particular reason) that they are willing to bash their GRANDCHILDREN.

Maybe Handler needs to take the rest of the year off to calm down and regroup, because she’s been digging herself a huge hole lately.