Deeply Saddened, The Queen Sends A Message To President Trump On Hurricane Harvey

Americans aren’t the only ones who are watching the devastation unfold in Texas. As it turns out, the Queen of England is also keeping up with the situation.

She issued a statement in which she sent her condolences to the people affected by Hurricane Harvey, and let people know that she and Phillip were praying for everyone involved.

Current reports indicate that 39 people have passed away, with tens of thousands forced to relocate while the hurricane wreaked havoc on Texas. Many have lost everything they owned in the record floods, while others have been trapped in their homes with no food or electricity waiting and praying for rescue workers to arrive.

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the loss of life and the devastation following the recent terrible floods caused by Hurricane Harvey,” the Queen said in her statement. “Prince Philip and I send our sincere condolences to the victims of this disaster, to those who have lost loved ones, and to those who have seen their homes and property destroyed. My thoughts and prayers are with those affected.”

It is nice to know that America has the support of people all around the world at this time when hundreds of thousands of people have sought federal emergency aid, according to FEMA.

Say what you want about the Queen, she is a wonderful lady with a big heart, and it’s nice to know that she’s praying for us from across the pond. Despite any ideological differences we may have, and despite the animosity toward President Trump held by many of her people, these is an issue that transcends politics. It brings us together as human beings and as countrymen.

We have proven time and again that whatever differences we may have, when it comes down to the wire, we’re there for each other. That’s what America is about.

H/T: Daily Mail