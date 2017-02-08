Delirious Democrat claims ISIS uses Trump’s travel ban as recruiting tool, but where are the facts?

Democrats are willing to do almost anything to get the attention then want. Recently this has been even more true than ever, and with the recent travel ban on visas to specific countries, the Left has found every possible outlet for putting America and Donald Trump down.

Most recently the Democratic congressman, Seth Moulton explained that the travel ban is using playing into the recruitments of ISIS. But it didn’t take long for this to be called and disproven. Her actual quote is worth noting.

Last week, Congressman Seth Moulton (D-MA) stated on CNN that “ISIS is already using the rhetoric from the Trump administration, the text of this executive order, to incite attacks against us and to recruit more terrorists to their side.”

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

It didn’t take long for the fact-checking watchdog Politifact to respond and rate that statement “mostly false.”

According to Rare News,

The Pulitzer prize-winning website reported that while President Trump has been featured in terrorist propaganda videos, the text of his executive order has not been used as a recruitment tool. However, they did note that the president’s campaign rhetoric has been used in Islamic State propaganda films.

Come on people, thinik before you speew ridiculous statements like this one.



1) First official #AQ response to #Trump presidency calls him"foolish" says "the flame of Jihad has been ignited & reached the East & West" pic.twitter.com/C7uX6n5bRf — Rita Katz (@Rita_Katz) February 3, 2017