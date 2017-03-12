Dem Kamala Harris ARROGANTLY Tries To Twitter-Shame Trump On ‘Shrinking’ Middle Class — HUGE Mistake!

Remember the Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris? Of course, how could you forget? Well she recently took to Twitter late Friday to pour out her concerns for the American people. According to her she is worried for the “shrinking” middle class…She also gave direction, and stated what she knew as the best course of action.

Of course it was negative, and of course you better believe that it wasn’t the last administrations fault. But have no fear! Twitter users quickly pointed out the error in her tweet:

“The middle class is shrinking & income inequality is increasing.”

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

“We must focus on the basics: good-paying jobs & affordable healthcare.”



The middle class is shrinking & income inequality is increasing. We must focus on the basics: good-paying jobs & affordable healthcare. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 11, 2017

Twitter users agreed with the points that Harris was trying to make, but speedily disputed over her implication that these problems are because of President Donald Trump…The man that has been in office for a little over a month.

Alternatively , users educated Harris that former President Barack Obama, one of Harris’ besties, is responsible for the economic stagnation facing Americans, in addition to the “failed policies” of “liberal progressive Democrats.”



@KamalaHarris Poverty is growing because of failed liberal progressive policies like high taxes. Ca is a great example! — DeltaMagnifico (@Arborsierra77) March 11, 2017



@KamalaHarris thanks to the incompetence of Obama and the Democratic Party! — Trump Trump (@TrumpWinner1) March 11, 2017

Still others blasted Obama’s prime legacy component as president, the Affordable Care Act, as the cause of the problems:



@KamalaHarris ACA is the absolute worst thing to happen to the middle class in all my years as a CPA. — T-Mugg. (@TMugg) March 11, 2017

Harris is a joke, and just like all the other leftist progressives, she is after one thing. Control. They all wish to exercise control over the population, and they will lie and push blame onto anyone no matter how preposterous the claim. Her tweet was completely outrageous! Where was this concern when Obama and his administration were calling the shots?

All credibility is gone. She and the rest of the Left can’t scapegoat this one…