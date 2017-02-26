Democratic SUPERGROUP Being Used By Obama and Holder to Stop ‘Trump-ism’

Do you remember when former Presidents of the United States served their 1-2 terms and retired? Our former President, Barack Obama has chosen to NOT give the American people a break from his choking reign as POTUS and is going to remain an activist or fundraiser, as I like to call him, for an undetermined amount of time. I often get emails sent to me from Obama’s fundraising machine, called “Organizing For Action” inciting fear and anger and asking for money. What’s the best way to fundraise? With fearful pleas to their email list claiming that America is in danger… from President Donald J. Trump.

The only danger I see so far from President Trump, is a surgical toppling of crippling Obama policies. Obama staying ‘in the game’is no surprise since Obama alluded to post-presidency plans that included affecting general assembly races and redistricting after the 2020 census before even leaving the White House. NOW, his and other top Democrats plans have become much clearer as a Democratic “supergroup” has formed to affect state-level races and end ‘gerrymandering’ in an effort to halt “Trump-ism.” I know they say ‘end gerrymandering’ but in reality the Democrats have perfected it creating permanent House seats like Nancy Pelosi and others who are untouchable in elections because of their extremely specially shaped Districts in which they run for office.

Fox News cited Jared Leopold, spokesman for this Democrat Supergroup (who claims tax-exemption) who claims the following top goals:

*Help Democrats win more races in the next few election cycles to “put them in a better situation before redistricting in 2020″

*Embark on legal efforts to “undo some of the more egregious redistricting” after the 2010 census

*Push ballot initiatives that will lead to “fair maps.”

Leopold’s group will focus on ending gerrymandering, defined as redrawing of voting districts through a process heavily influenced by politics. Leopold told Fox News that the DNRC is a “super group” that combines the efforts of the Democratic Governors Association, the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee and House Majority PAC. The group’s chairman is a familiar name: former Attorney General Eric Holder. “We heard a lot in this past election about rigged systems,” Holder said last month when he announced the creation of the group. “But I want to say the biggest rigged system in America is gerrymandering.”

Holder, an attorney with a prominent Washington law firm, has recently been hired by the State of California to stop Trump by obstructing some of his administration’s planned policies using the legal system.

Obama and Holder have to be incredibly worried that President Trump has the cojones to undo the destructive policies enacted by their administration the past 8 years. Perhaps, this will be their attempt to slow President Trump down or even make re-election difficult for President Trump. Does this type of work seem like it’s designed to help or hinder the American voting system?