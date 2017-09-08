Why Democrats lose elections: College Republicans group in California labeled as ‘white nationalist’

This is s sample of how the Democrat Party is shooting itself in the foot. They seem to think that labeling all White people who don’t vote Democrat as White Supremacists is a good idea. Keep it up, Idiots! Here’s a gutsy kid battling Leftwing indoctrination on college campus. This is the kind of courage Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell need to have.

Fox News reports a Republican student at San Diego State University (SDSU) who received violent threats last month is being targeted in a new way, Brandon Jones told Fox News.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

Jones, the leader of the College Republicans organization on campus, drew fire from liberal activists last month after he asked a college Muslim association to condemn recent terror attacks overseas. Now, Jones’ organization is being labeled a “white nationalist” group by the university’s Democratic socialist group.