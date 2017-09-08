Why Democrats lose elections: College Republicans group in California labeled as ‘white nationalist’

Why Democrats lose elections: College Republicans group in California labeled as ‘white nationalist’
Samuel Gonzalez
08 Sep, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

This is s sample of how the Democrat Party is shooting itself in the foot. They seem to think that labeling all White people who don’t vote Democrat as White Supremacists is a good idea. Keep it up, Idiots!  Here’s a gutsy kid battling Leftwing indoctrination on college campus. This is the kind of courage Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell need to have.

Fox News reports a Republican student at San Diego State University (SDSU) who received violent threats last month is being targeted in a new way, Brandon Jones told Fox News.

Jones, the leader of the College Republicans organization on campus, drew fire from liberal activists last month after he asked a college Muslim association to condemn recent terror attacks overseas. Now, Jones’ organization is being labeled a “white nationalist” group by the university’s Democratic socialist group.

More here

The Last Tradition

Samuel Gonzalez

Samuel Gonzalez

Samuel Gonzalez is the editor-in-chief of The Last Tradition, a blog he started in April 2009. Samuel is one of the top Latino bloggers in the country and his blog has been linked by Gateway Pundit, Right Wing News, Instapundit, Legal Insurrection, American Thinker and other top conservative blogs. He's a strong Reagan conservative, a Rush Limbaugh disciple, an unconventional Evangelical who not only takes on Liberal orthodoxy, but also challenges other so-called soft conservatives afraid to buck political correctness.

More articles by Samuel Gonzalez

Leave a Comment

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading

Share this!

Enjoy reading? Share it with your friends!

Send this to a friend