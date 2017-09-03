Department Of Homeland Security Classified ANTIFA- They Aren’t Going To Like This At All

Way back in 2016 Antifa was on the radar of the Department of Homeland Security. And when it came to classifying them, they were labeled as “domestic terrorist violence.” Of course, given their recent history, this is clearly who they are. Worldwide, Antifa is engaging in violent criminal acts. They have terrorized countless cities and campuses across the world by burning flags and cars, beating people up, stabbing people and police horses with nail studded boards, destroying property, and smashing cameras. And of course, as all cowards do, they conduct most of this mayhem while in disguise.

What the nasty members of Antifa need to know is this; they are not anti-fascist, they ARE fascist. According to Vocabulary.com, “a fascist is a follower of a political philosophy characterized by authoritarian views and a strong central government — and no tolerance for opposing opinions.” Sound like anyone we know? Antifa are you listening? When you violently try to force your ideology on others, you are the fascist. When you beat people up who do not share your views, you are the fascist. When you stab an innocent horse with nails, you are the fascist. When you demand the world be run your way, you are the fascist. When you burn, loot, riot and destroy as a means of scaring people into doing what you want, you are the fascist.

So let’s be clear here. There are fascists in the world. And they are wearing black clothing, black masks, and black jackboots like all thugs traditionally do. They are gathering on streets around the world to oppress and persecute regular people living their regular lives. The virulent ideology espoused by the ignorant and useless Antifa people is an infection that has a cure. It’s called the law. It’s time to stop telling police to stand down and time to start arresting these thugs. It’s time they paid the price, according to the law they hate so much.

And the really ironic thing is this, evidence shows that most Antifa thugs and bullies are young adults living at home with mommy and daddy. Fascism? How about getting a life and moving out. Your ideas are worth exactly nothing if you are living in your parent’s basement.

Of course, they could be emulating another famous fascist and Leftist hero, Karl Marx, a founder of Communism and moocher extraordinaire. Marx never worked, living off the charitable donations of money from his friend Engels. He lived in filth and several of his young children starved to death while he sat around “thinking.” Marx was married and had some surviving children for whom he refused to work and support, preferring instead to live in the made up world in his own head. He was negligent and lived off the toil of others. He was a hypocrite. Just like these fascist ne’er do wells, Antifa.

The people who make this nation work aren’t hiding behind black masks and carrying clubs. They are getting up every day and working to make their dreams come true, and to provide for their families. Antifa is a bunch of cowardly bullies who need to be taught a hard lesson; that reasonable people and real Americans don’t tear down and destroy. They build and produce. Time to grow up. Homeland Security is right. Domestic terrorists indeed.