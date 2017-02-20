DHS Has New Aggressive Guidelines For Detaining And Deporting Illegal Immigrants

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly has been busy as of late, reinforcing the countries existing immigration laws. That includes new guidelines that allow federal authorities to more aggressively detain and deport illegal immigrants.

According to the memos, the agencies plans include hiring thousands of extra enforcement agents, grow the pool of illegals ranked more important for removal, speed up deportation hearings and enlist local law enforcement to assist with arrests.

The new directives on their face are much stronger than President Barack Obama’s, which centered on deportations entirely on seasoned criminals and those with terrorist ties.

Kelly’s plan addressed one of the many problems facing our nation:

“The surge of immigration at the southern border has overwhelmed federal agencies and resources and has created a significant national security vulnerability to the United States.”

An unidentified White House official said the memos were drafts and that they are under review by the White House Counsel’s Office, which is also working to make just a few changes.

The news of the memos came as Kelly declared Saturday that President Donald Trump is working on a “streamlined” executive order banning travel from seven predominantly Muslim nations, which was at first spurned by a federal court.

Speaking on a panel about fighting terrorism at the Munich Security Conference, Kelly said Trump’s first order was fashioned as a “temporary pause” to allow him to “see where our immigration and vetting system has gaps — and gaps it has — that could be exploited.”

He said the Trump administration was amazed when courts obstructed them from implementing the executive order and now “the president is contemplating releasing a tighter, more streamlined version” of the travel ban.

Kelly said that with the new plan, he will be able to “make sure that there’s no one caught in the system of moving from overseas to our airports.”