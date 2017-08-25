LOOMING DISASTER: Texans Flee For Their Lives After ‘immense record-setting flooding’ Announcement

The United States is about to be hit by Hurricane Harvey, and thousands of Texans are fleeing their homes in anticipation of the storm. A preemptive state of disaster has been declared, warning people that the winds, rain, and resulting flooding are going to be disastrous and even deadly.

Harvey has been upgraded to a Category 4 hurricane, which is bigger than even the experts believed it was supposed to be.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

Governor Greg Abbott did not attempt to sugarcoat how dangerous the hurricane is going to be.

‘What you don’t know and what nobody else knows right now is the magnitude of flooding that will be coming,’ Abbott said, adding that they ‘will be dealing with immense, really record-setting flooding in multiple regions across the state of Texas.’

President Trump wished the people of Texas “good luck” in withstanding the hurricane.

‘Good luck to everybody. They’re gonna be safe. Good luck to everybody. Good luck.’

The city is giving free rides to the people of the city who are looking to evacuate, and hospital residents including babies in the NICU are being flown to safe hospital for continuous care.

I sincerely hope that people are heeding the warnings issued by city and state officials, as well as the National Hurricane Center, all of whom are encouraging people to board up their homes and businesses and get out of dodge.

‘In terms of economic impact, Harvey will probably be on par with Hurricane Katrina,’ said University of Miami senior hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy. ‘The Houston area and Corpus Christi are going to be a mess for a long time.

I have absolutely no doubt that the people of Texas are going to come together and rebuild even bigger and better, because that is the spirit of Texas, and the spirit of America. Be safe everyone.