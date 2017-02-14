Disgraceful GOPer and Trump Hater Sen. John McCain says Flynn resignation shows ‘dysfunction’ at the White House

Former pathetic loser candidates Sen. John McCain seems like he doesn’t want to miss a chance to knock the Trump administration whenever the opportunity present itself. I think he’s still upset his boyfriend, Lindsey Graham, couldn’t get above 1% in the polls when he ran for the GOP nod against Trump. This is payback and it makes McCain a bum in my opinion!

Yahoo News report Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., said Tuesday that Michael Flynn’s resignation as national security adviser highlights “dysfunction” in President Trump’s White House and raises fresh questions about the commander in chief’s relations with Russia.

McCain, the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, praised Flynn’s “invaluable contributions in the fight against terrorism” in a written statement released hours after the retired Army lieutenant general resigned.

“At the same time, General Flynn’s resignation is a troubling indication of the dysfunction of the current national security apparatus,” the Arizona Republican said.