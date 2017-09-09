DOJ Will NOT Pursue Charges Against Lois Lerner Over IRS Targeting Scandal- Reps OUTRAGED

I cannot wrap my head around the decisions the Attorney General makes. It’s a love-hate relationship because sometimes he does things that make everyone’s head explode.

Remember when they were calling the Obama regime “scandal free?” The hubris these people have. There was a never-ending chain of scandals to be upset about during the Obama years. The worst was the IRS targeting conservatives.

To this day, no one has been held accountable for that. Lois Lerner was being paid a salary by our tax dollars and yet she was overseeing the agency that was using the full force of the federal government to harass conservative groups. The Trump administration has promised to drain the swamp. This just looks like allowing the swamp to fester.

Fox News reported on the issue:

“The Trump administration has no plans to charge former IRS official Lois Lerner over her role in the Tea Party targeting scandal, the Justice Department said Friday in response to calls by Republican lawmakers to revisit the case. In a letter to the lawmakers, the Justice Department said that reopening the criminal investigation would not be appropriate based on the available evidence.”

The available evidence? Everything the government does is suspect. Unconstitutionality is a way of life for the federal government. And you mean to tell me there is nothing to see here? Give me a break. It’s time to throw them all in jail and call a Constitutional Convention of the states.

Scumbag Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd wrote a letter to Kevin Brady, chairman of the House Way and Means Committee.

“The Department determined that reopening the criminal investigation would not be appropriate based on the available evidence.”

Brady called that a “terrible decision” that implied unelected political appointees and bureaucrats are not “accountable under the law.”

Exactly. This is the problem with government. It becomes so bloated that no on is accountable. I once spent an entire afternoon listening to Trey Gowdy and Jason Chaffetz on Youtube. Chaffetz was the chair of the house Oversight Committee and you could see the depression inducing answers these morons were giving him. If you’re looking for a great way to see our government bureaucrats in action, go check out some of those videos. It will turn you into a small government advocate in no time.

Brady continued, “I have the utmost respect for Attorney General Sessions, but I’m troubled by his Department’s lack of action to fully respond to our request and deliver accountability,” the Texas congressman said.

Peter Roskam, the Illinois chairman of the tax subcommittee, also lambasted the decision, coining it “a miscarriage of justice.” Miscarriage of justice indeed. You should take this Twitter poll, that will really change things.

