Dolce & Gabbana RETURNS Fire On ‘Ignorant’ Miley Cyrus For Criticizing Brand’s ‘Politics’

By Right Wing News’ Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Whoa! You go Gabbana!! Miley Cyrus’ little brother just walked the catwalk for the first time for Dolce & Gabbana’s Spring 2018 Menswear runway show. Miley could not keep her trap shut, so while congratulating her brother, she took a swipe at the perceived politics of Dolce & Gabbana, proclaiming she didn’t support their political viewpoint. Gabbana immediately lashed out at Miley telling her they didn’t need her opinion and to not bother commenting next time. He called her ignorant. I love it. She so had that coming.

And how moronic do you have to be to criticize the employers of your brother like that? She’s a brainless twit. Oversexed and hyped up with the morals of an alley cat, she has no manners or decorum at all. Dolce & Gabbana are renowned for hitting back at their critics, who demand they follow the left-wing ideology to which the vast majority of the fashion industry adheres. They have hotly defended clothing First Lady Melania Trump. I think their designs are beautiful and I love their spunk.

From Breitbart:

Pop star Miley Cyrus dug herself into a hole with famous Italian fashion designer Stefano Gabbana, one-half of the duo behind Dolce & Gabbana. After Cyrus' brother walked in the Dolce & Gabbana Spring 2018 Menswear runway show, the "Malibu" singer took to Instagram to criticize the designers for their right-of-center politics in a celebratory post about her brother's modeling debut. "PS D&G, I STRONGLY disagree with your politics…. but I do support your company's effort to celebrate young artists & give them the platform to shine their light for all to see," Cyrus wrote in the post. The post was enough for Stefano Gabbana to hit back at Cyrus, telling the celebrity to not post on her Instagram about his fashion brand. "We are Italian and we don't care about politics and mostly neither about the American one! We make dresses and if you think about doing politics with a post it's simply ignorant. We don't need your posts or comments so next time please ignore us!! #boycottdolcegabbana," Gabbana wrote.

Italians don’t take kindly to people dissing them in public like this. They are fighters, so Miley got what she asked for. If she’s so proud of her brother, she should act like it and keep her damned opinions to herself. What makes her think that she is so special that she can just say anything she wants and people will give her a pass? Stefano Gabbana sure didn’t and good for him.

Miley may have just torched her brother’s budding modeling career. Much like she trashed her own. She may be worth millions, but she’s still trash. And frankly, no one gives a damn about her liberal politics or her in general. Dolce & Gabbana certainly don’t. Enough said.